Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glencore to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore Company Profile

GLNCY stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Glencore has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

