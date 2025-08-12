Globant (GLOB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Globant to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $612.66 million for the quarter. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.520 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globant stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

