HC Wainwright Comments on Merus’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Merus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRUS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

MRUS stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. Merus has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 34.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,519 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in Merus by 99.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,777 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merus by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,356,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,895,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Merus by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,706,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

