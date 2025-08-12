HC Wainwright Forecasts Increased Earnings for Hecla Mining

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.27. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,670.60. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,827,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,239 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,124,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.