HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for HRMY FY2025 Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

HRMY stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $195,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 24.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,488,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 293,541 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 168,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

