HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for CorMedix Q3 Earnings

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4830.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. D. Boral Capital lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. D Boral Capital lowered CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.71. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 5,375.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 699.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

