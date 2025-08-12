HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for McEwen Earnings

Get McEwen alerts:

McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McEwen in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

MUX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised McEwen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McEwen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

McEwen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. McEwen has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. McEwen had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in McEwen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,184,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,003,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen in the first quarter worth $6,925,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen by 41.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 729,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of McEwen by 4,309.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 624,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

