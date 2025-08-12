Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.7%

HL opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 125,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 39,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

