HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC
HSBC Price Performance
HSBC stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HSBC Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 308.0%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 39.21%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.