HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 44,003 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 308.0%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

