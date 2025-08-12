HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $128,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBS opened at $420.11 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,826.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.50.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.04.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,718,775.45. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

