HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Veritas raised HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

HBM opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.32. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,999 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

