Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Stock Price Down 11% – What’s Next?

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 36,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Hywin Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.11.
About Hywin
Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hywin
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.