IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.22) to GBX 2,625 ($35.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 ($30.89) to GBX 2,550 ($34.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,450 ($32.91) to GBX 2,500 ($33.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.91) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 ($30.89) to GBX 2,475 ($33.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 1,046 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,971 ($26.47) per share, with a total value of £20,616.66 ($27,691.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,073 shares of company stock worth $2,117,320. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMI opened at GBX 2,268.42 ($30.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,555.96 ($20.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,290 ($30.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,119.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,967.24.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

