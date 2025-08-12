InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.25. 70,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 140,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on INM
InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.93% and a negative net margin of 168.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InMed Pharmaceuticals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.