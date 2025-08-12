InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.25. 70,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 140,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.29.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.93% and a negative net margin of 168.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

