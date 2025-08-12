Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $95.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James D. Allison purchased 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,685.94. The trade was a 6.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,950.35. This represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 524.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Insperity by 597.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

