Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,475.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,551,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $828.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.