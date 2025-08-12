Invivyd (IVVD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Invivyd had a negative net margin of 389.01% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. On average, analysts expect Invivyd to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.51.

IVVD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, June 26th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invivyd stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) by 190.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Invivyd worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

