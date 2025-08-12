iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 2,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 19,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRV. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,034 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

