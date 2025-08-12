ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.52% of ITT worth $1,069,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,237,000 after purchasing an additional 326,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,784,000 after purchasing an additional 171,474 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 928,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 188,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $170.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

