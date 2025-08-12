Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVPAF. TD Securities raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 4.3%

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

