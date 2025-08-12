Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

About Jollibee Foods

(Get Free Report)

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.