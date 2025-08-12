Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.89 and last traded at $142.89. Approximately 6,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.31.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
