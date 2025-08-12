Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,071,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Kyndryl worth $850,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 17.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

