Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Forecast for ALNY Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

ALNY stock opened at $435.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $445.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

