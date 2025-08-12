LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.42. LENZ Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $40.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LENZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LENZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.