LG Display (LPL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. LG Display has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LG Display stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

