Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FWONA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FWONA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.