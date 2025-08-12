Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FWONA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, June 12th.
NASDAQ FWONA opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 0.52.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
