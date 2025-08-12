LPL Financial LLC Acquires 124,828 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.