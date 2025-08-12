LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chemed by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE CHE opened at $432.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.62. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $408.42 and a 52 week high of $623.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. The trade was a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.