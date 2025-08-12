LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $563,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,748.84. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.78.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

