M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MURGY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $13.21 on Thursday. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

