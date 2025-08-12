Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Maris-Tech Stock Down 11.3%

MTEK stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Maris-Tech has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maris-Tech stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Maris-Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.