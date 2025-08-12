MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.21 and last traded at $90.97. 748,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 767,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $773.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

