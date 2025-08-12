Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $36.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 120,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $6,654,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 140,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,219 shares of company stock worth $49,674,273 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

