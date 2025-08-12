Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $81.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,708. This trade represents a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $2,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,915.25. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,624. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

