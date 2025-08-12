MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 1.8% on Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $77.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $75.64. Approximately 11,143,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,107,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.32.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MP. Jefferies Financial Group raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Down 2.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,811,000 after purchasing an additional 536,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,121 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -115.41 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

