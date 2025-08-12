Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.77% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $823,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $193.86.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $5,241,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 663,187 shares in the company, valued at $115,872,032.64. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

