NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:NC opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $271.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.70.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 343.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth $445,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

