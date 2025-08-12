National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:CRR FY2025 Earnings

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
