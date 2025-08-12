National Bankshares (NKSH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ NKSH opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.
National Bankshares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 590.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 107.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
