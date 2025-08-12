National Bankshares (NKSH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 590.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 107.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Bankshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NKSH Free Report ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.42% of National Bankshares worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

