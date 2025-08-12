National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $651.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

