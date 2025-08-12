Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,272 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,077,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

