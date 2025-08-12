Natixis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,298 World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in World Kinect by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after purchasing an additional 719,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in World Kinect by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 440,168 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in World Kinect by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 384,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in World Kinect by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 342,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,119,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after acquiring an additional 216,903 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. World Kinect Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. On average, analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.48%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

