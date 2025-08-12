Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Geo Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,738,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,456,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Geo Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,080,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 358,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jones Trading dropped their price target on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Geo Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

