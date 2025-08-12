Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 73.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,517 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in BCE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. BCE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a yield of 565.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 437.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

