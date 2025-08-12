Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,188.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 141,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. The trade was a 54.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

