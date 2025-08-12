Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in WaFd by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

WaFd stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90. WaFd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%. Analysts predict that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

