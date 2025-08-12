Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

