Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5.8% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AES by 3.8% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AES by 8.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in AES by 5.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The AES Corporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.30.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

