nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $31.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.1250.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $127,889.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,192,461 shares in the company, valued at $32,733,054.45. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $83,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 240,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,356.35. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,603 shares of company stock worth $593,002 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of nCino by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

